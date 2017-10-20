Four-goal Williams leads Danny's boys to success

AFTER three cup games on the bounce, Corwen got back to Wrexham Area League action over the weekend with a trip to Penycae.

On an unusually warm October afternoon, Danny Jellicoe’s side won the toss and opted to play up the slope and against the wind in the first half.

The deadlock was broken as early as the third minute and it was the visitors who were celebrating.

It came from a Penycae free kick in Corwen’s half, which was played short across the pitch.

However, visiting striker Joe Williams showed lightning quick reactions to steal the ball and spark a counter attack, which ended with the ball being played back to him in the penalty area, where he slotted it home past keeper Matt Griffiths.

Corwen weren’t ahead for long, though, and it was level once more two minutes later.

Keeper Gethin Williams made a fingertip save and despite having a couple of opportunities to clear, Corwen failed to do so and this led to a Penycae striker finding the back of the net.

The home side’s purple patch continued and they had the lead after a quarter-of-an-hour.

A throw-in was collected by Penycae captain Josh Millington, who chipped the ball over Gethin Williams and it dropped into the back of the net at the last second.

Corwen’s search for an equaliser began when the ball was played over to Tom Williams.

He ran past a defender before shooting at goal, where Griffiths was able to get a touch on the ball to slow it down before recovering to stop it from creeping in.

Williams had another chance just before the break, as he went around the keeper with the ball.

However, it bobbled before he got his shot away, causing his effort to crash against the crossbar.

After probably receiving the hair-dryer treatment from manager Danny Jellicoe at half time, the players came out raring to go for the second half, with the advantage of playing with the wind and down the slope.

Ten minutes after the break, good work by Gethin Williams, Tom Davies and Tom Williams set up Joe Williams, who fired the ball home for his second of the afternoon.

Corwen captain Scott Evans went in search of a goal that would restore his side’s lead, taking a free kick 30 yards from the Penycae goal.

While this set piece went over the wall, it also cleared the crossbar.

This was closely followed by a shot from the edge of the box by Ryan Billington going narrowly wide.

Joe Williams turned provider in the 67th minute, as he collected the ball near the touchline and crossed it to Tom Williams, who saw his close range effort being saved by Griffiths.

With 20 minutes to play, Tom Williams was able to find Joe Williams in the box.

He collected the ball and got the better of the Penycae number one to complete his hat-trick and restore Corwen’s lead.

Two minutes later and Williams made it four goal for the afternoon, collecting a cross in a crowded box before hitting a shot on the turn past Griffiths from six yards out.

Despite the Penycae players bellowing for offside, the referee awarded the goal.

In the 75th minute, the hosts went in search of a way back into the game from a corner.

This was headed clear to start a counter attack, which saw Dan Porter play the ball back to Joe Williams, whose shot across the box went narrowly wide.

An 83rd minute Penycae corner lead to a couple of talking points.

The set piece bounced on the touchline and was cleared off the line.

As Corwen attempted to clear the ball out of the penalty area, a Penycae player went to the ground, but the referee was not interested in awarding a penalty.

Corwen ran down to the other end of the field, where a shot was saved by the home goalkeeper.

The visitors went in search of a fifth goal to put the icing on the cake in stoppage time.

Scott Evans’ free kick from the edge of the D forced a good save from Griffiths.