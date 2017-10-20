Nelson's aiming high after taking club hill climb title

HITTING the heights has been a big target for local cyclists.

Ruthin Cycling Club’s first hill climb under CTT (cycling time trials) rules was held recently.

The 3.2km (two-mile) climb started in Llanfwrog and headed up the Clocaenog road, passing Galltegfa and Bingley Lodge before finishing 262 metres above sea level having gained 182 metres in height (591 feet).

Sixteen riders took on the challenge, setting off at one-minute intervals, with Felix Nelson fastest with a time of nine minutes and 18 seconds.

Ben Hughes was the runner-up in nine minutes and 30 seconds, while third-placed rider Conan Mayman was a further 24 seconds behind.

Philipa Taylor was the fastest lady in 12 minutes and 42 seconds.

Age category winners: Senior (19-39), Ben Hughes 9.30; Vet A (40-49), Conan Mayman 9.54; Vet B (50-59), Felix Nelson 9.18; Vet B (50-59 female), Philipa Taylor 12.42; Vet C (60-69 male), Tony Lloyd 13.58.

Many thanks go to the officials Chris and James Johnson, Charles Williams and Meurig Hughes.