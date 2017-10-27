Hotshot Williams bags two in Trophy triumph

BRIAN breezed in and Corwen cantered through.

The third round draw for the Welsh Trophy saw Corwen paired with Lock Stock Welsh Alliance League Division Two Llannefydd.

Gwyndaf Pritchard’s side visited War Memorial Park on the day that Storm Brian hit Corwen, resulting in blustery and wet conditions throughout the tie.

Despite the conditions, there was a decent crowd in attendance to watch the encounter.

Corwen won the coin toss and they opted to play against the wind in the first half.

Despite this disadvantage, it was Danny Jellicoe’s side who took an early lead.

Six minutes had been played when the hosts won the ball near the touchline in the Llannefydd half and played the ball forward towards the penalty area.

It was crossed to Dan Porter, who collected the ball before turning and curling a strike into the bottom corner of the net.

Undeterred, the visitors went close to levelling things up four minutes later.

A corner was whipped into the box and the ball was headed at goal, but luckily for the hosts, Ioz Jones was in the right place to head it off the line.

At the other end, Tom Williams beat a defender, while his shot forced a good save from Llan keeper Ifan Roberts.

With 31 minutes on the clock, former Bala Town player Owain Roberts was given the responsibility of taking a Llannefydd free kick some 30 yards from the Corwen goal.

Roberts’ attempt got caught in the wind and went sailing over the bar.

Ioz Jones had an opportunity to double Corwen’s tally as he got one-on-one with Ifan Roberts, but his shot was saved by the Llan number one.

Another set piece for the away side so them go close to finding an equaliser.

Morgan Owen got free of his marker to get his head to the ball, but he could only send it narrowly wide of the post.

In the closing stages of the half, Scott Evans played a dangerous corner into the Llannefydd box.

Ryan Billington got his head to the ball, but he could only watch as his effort crashed against the crossbar.

Turning to the second half and Corwen posed an early threat when Dan Porter played a quick free kick to Wil Roberts, who sent a 60-yard pass to Tom Williams.

His glancing header was on target, but Ifan Roberts was able to dive and make a save.

A minute later and Corwen were two goals to the good.

Scott Evans passed the ball to danger man Joe Williams, who fired an effort into the roof of the net.

It was by no means game over and midway through the half, Corwen keeper Gethin Williams came running off his line to punch clear.

It went to a Llannefydd player, whose shot at goal was cleared off the line by Elystan Hughes.

Tom Williams was able to find the back of the net in the 70th minute.

After running through, he curled the ball into the far corner of the net, but this goal was disallowed for offside.

Two minutes later and a corner was played out to Joe Williams, who volleyed the ball into the top corner from the 18-yard line to make it 3-0 to Corwen.

Williams went in search of his hat-trick when he took a free kick, but his effort deflected off the wall and went just over the crossbar.