Denbigh Boxing Club star Nathan Gallagher faces stern test of credentials at Rhyl show

A DENBIGH Boxing Club star will look to enhance his growing reputation at an upcoming show.

Nathan Gallagher will step into the ring at Craig Winter’s ‘The Heat Is On’ show at the Lyons Robin Hood Camp in Rhyl on Saturday, November 25 for a British Boxing Union bout.

The 35-year-old will be looking to emulate the achievement of twin brother Owen, who defeated Williams to claim the British BBU title in-front of his hometown crowd at Denbigh Town Hall.

Gallagher, who trains under Winter at the club, is under no illusions as to the task that awaits him but is confident he can come out on top in the hope of gaining a shot at a championship belt in the near future after his initial Welsh BBU light heavyweight title match scheduled for last weekend was called off.

He said: “I got disillusioned and went missing from the gym for a few weeks following the cancellation, but I’ve been helping Owen get ready for his return and doing well in sparring with him.

“He’s been encouraging me to commit to a fight on Craig’s show and he offered me to box Shaun which after a couple of days thinking about got my focus back, so I decided to take it.

“He’s a very good boxer, he’s been in with the some of the best lads locally, boxing Owen, Craig, Jimmy Lloyd and Tom Doran. He’s very experienced and it’s a fight that I could win but could lose and knowing that makes me perform better.

“I need to challenge myself to perform if I’m not fearful getting into the ring I’m not at my best, Shaun will give me the fear I need to help my box at my best and hopefully get my hand raised.

“It’s a really good fight and I’m hoping this one is a crowd pleaser. I can’t wait to share the ring with him now before I move down to light heavy on the new year to fight for Welsh and British belts.”

The show promises to attract a significant crowd on a stacked bill which features a European title fight between Bangor slugger Peter Salami and Didzus Misulis, while Mark Sweetman puts his Welsh super-middleweight strap on the line for the first time against bitter rivals Howard Taylor.

Anyone wishing to purchase tickets for the show can do so via Craig Winter (Facebook) or from any of the fighters on the bill.