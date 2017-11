THERE was something of a shock as Henllan took the friendly spoils versus local rivals Llansannan.

The two Vale of Clwyd and Conwy League sides travelled to Bala Town’s Maes Tegid ground for a midweek encounter, with Division One Henllan edging to a 3-2 victory against the Premier Division high-flyers.

Dave Wilkins, Jac Glover and Morus Owen struck for Henllan, with Gruff Roberts and John Jones on target for Llansannan.