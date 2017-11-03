Ows makes sure visitors pay the penalty

LLANNEFYDD 2, ABERFFRAW 1

SPOT-ON Llannefydd demonstrated their battling qualities to conclude October on a positive note.

The villagers’ latest piece of action in Division Two of the Lock Stock Welsh Alliance League witnessed them playing host to Aberffraw.

It was the visitors who held the upper hand at the break, however two penalty awards in the second period swung things back in favour of Llannefydd.

Aberffraw claimed the lead in the 25th minute courtesy of a goal from Richard Roberts.

Back came Llannefydd, though, and they were level 10 minutes into the second half when the experienced Owain Roberts (pictured left) scored from the spot.

It was an identical story six minutes later as Roberts scored his second penalty of the afternoon to hand his side a lead they would not relinquish.

Aberffraw’s afternoon got even worse a quarter-of-an-hour from time with the dismissal of Gareth Hughes and Llannefydd saw things out to maintain their unbeaten home record in the league this season.