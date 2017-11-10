Late penalty denies Bala a notable triumph

WHAT do Bala have to do to defeat one of the leading duo in Division One (North)?

Just a couple of months after an epic comeback denied them at Nant Conwy, Bala were left disappointed once again as a late penalty saw them suffer an agonising one-point defeat at defending champions Pwllheli.

In front of a large crowd, Bala were far quicker out of the blocks and they went on to dominate much of the first half.

The determined visitors took the lead after only two minutes with a penalty by fly half Owain Aled.

Only stout defending kept the visitors at bay as they threw the kitchen sink at Pwllheli, while the hosts were rocked after 14 minutes as they lost key back rower Tom Parry to what appeared to be a nasty leg injury.

Once play resumed, Bala kept up their momentum and their strong agile forwards provided the speedy back line with quick quality possession. Pwllheli conceded another penalty after 19 minutes and Owain Aled was on the mark once again to stretch Bala’s lead out to six points.

Bala maintained their stranglehold on the contest and they stretched their lead even further after 22 minutes.

Owain Pugh bagged an unconverted try and Bala’s lead was out to a healthy 11 points.

Things got even better for the visitors a minute before the break when hooker Garin Davies finished off a concerted attack with an unconverted try.

Pwllheli managed to dig deep and in the last seconds of the half, Osian Parry Jones kicked a penalty to get them on the scoreboard.

Unbeaten Pwllheli came out much stronger in the second period.

They made their breakthrough in the 54th minute as right winger Parry Jones crashed over the whitewash.

He added the conversion to cut Bala’s advantage down to six points.

Pwllheli now kept the ball tight and with 11 minutes left to play, the hosts claimed a further seven points when they were awarded a penalty try.

Now trailing for the first time, Bala responded to reclaim the advantage five minutes from time.

Fly half Owain Aled coolly slotted over a third successful penalty to make it 19-17. Pwllheli now had to respond and the did so with two minutes remaining when Osian Parry Jones broke Bala hearts with a penalty from all of 45 metres.