Huws Gray Alliance Team of the Season so far

WE are almost halfway through what has been a fantastic Huws Gray Alliance campaign so far.

It has been as unpredictable as expected, but the fancied sides are now coming to the fore with Caernarfon Town holding a five-point advantage over Denbigh Town.

Sports reporter Dean Jones picks his Team of the Season so far below.

Goalkeeper: Jonathan Hill-Dunt (Denbigh Town).

This was a very hard position to pick given the amount of quality stoppers that are operating within the division this season, but the nod slightly goes to Hill-Dunt who has been a huge contributing factor in Denbigh’s success.

The experienced figure has turned in a number of impressive performances and is chief organiser of a back four that has improved significantly with each fixture.

Left Back: Chris Cathrall (Guilsfield).

The Guils’ continue to impress despite being one of the more unfancied sides in the league this season, and Cathrall has played another huge part in their achievements so far.

He is a dead ball specialist with a devastating long throw which has become very hard to stop, and the mainstay should rightfully be extremely pleased with the contribution he has made so far this term.

Centre Back: Steve Tomassen (Airbus Broughton).

Tomassen is a highly decorated performer and has demonstrated his immense qualities despite a recent slump of form from his side.

His positional awareness and ability to snuff out danger makes him an incredibly tough proposition for any centre forward in the league, and his leadership qualities have also been another huge asset for a side who have lofty ambitions.

Centre Back: Clive Williams (Caernarfon Town).

Williams has emerged as the top centre half at The Oval this season, and has thrived with extra responsibility in a more prominent role.

His partnership with Rhys Roberts is a formidable one, and he is also a significant threat from set pieces which adds another dimension to his game.

Right Back: Joe Williams (Caernarfon Town).

The former Llandudno man is one of the most gifted at his position anywhere in the country, and

He has the perfect combination of a stout defender and a serious attacking threat, and his energy to get up and down the flank is limitless when given the opportunity.

Midfield: Paul Williams (Holywell Town).

The tireless talent has been at the heart of everything good that the Wellmen have achieved in recent years, and he has once again proved his worth throughout the current campaign.

He has an unbelievable engine and can also score or create chances frequently for his teammates, and if Williams continues to perform in the manner then there is no telling what Johnny Hasledin’s side can accomplish later on in the season.

Midfield: Nathan Craig (Caernarfon Town).

The Canaries skipper has been nothing short of outstanding both on-and-off the pitch, and his expertise in dead ball situations has enabled him to chalk up an outstanding 11 goals in what has been a highly impressive season to date.

He deserves to be playing at the highest level and it would be perfect for the hometown hero to get there with a club he has long been associated with this season.

Midfield: Mark Connolly (Rhyl).

It has been a rollercoaster ride for Connolly and the Lilywhites this season, which has seen the influential midfielder become interim manager and lead the club on a sensational run which has put them right back in the promotion race.

His composure on the ball is second to none and he has also sacrificed a great deal for the club, including going in goal on one occasion and also turning out at centre half.

Management may be the next stage of his career, but he has proven that he can play a huge part on the pitch too.

Midfield: Craig Pritchard (Denbigh Town).

Pritchard has been nothing short of sensational for Eddie Maurice-Jones’ side this season, and is more than capable of winning a game on his own at any given time.

He has a great ability to find space in difficult situations and is rarely wasteful with the ball at his feet, and if he continues in this form then Town can legitimately be considered as title challengers.

Forward: Darren Thomas (Caernarfon Town).

The ‘Cofi Messi’ has been the standout performer in the league this season, and there can be little doubt that he is the best player from the region not playing in the top flight.

He has been at his mercurial best for almost every minute he has been on the field, and his 11 league goals do not even begin to state how much of an influential presence he has been for the current pacesetters.

Thomas is adored by the Cofi Army and this could well be the year that he leads them to the promised land.

Forward: Llyr Morris (Ruthin Town).

There is little doubt that Morris is thoroughly deserving of a place in this line-up, with the clinical striker leading the scoring charts with an outstanding 17 goals this season.

When presented with a chance he is ruthless and also works incredibly hard for his side’s cause, which is something embedded in each player by progressive young manager Chris Williams.

His goals have resulted in Ruthin sitting comfortably in mid-table after narrowly avoiding relegation last season, and a 25-gaol campaign is now a realistic target for a player with a huge ceiling to develop further.