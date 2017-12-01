Going out on a Lim!

A NINE-DART legend could be Mark Webster’s first opponent during the biggest tournament in darts.

Next month sees the William Hill World Darts Championship taking place at London’s iconic Alexandra Palace.

Denbigh dartist Webster, seeded number 30 for the tournament, will face either Hong Kong’s Kai Fan Leung or Singapore’s legendary Paul Lim.

Famously, Lim was the first player to hit a perfect nine-dart finish during the Embassy World Darts Championship, which he achieved in 1990.

That remains the only nine-dart leg at the BDO championships.

If Webster makes it through the opening stage, he is likely to meet two-time world champion Gary Anderson in a tasty looking second round clash.

Reigning champion Van Gerwen is the 4/5 pre-tournament favourite and he will begin his challenge against former Lakeside champion Christian Kist.

The tournament will be held between December 14 and January 1.