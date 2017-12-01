Pipe fights back to see off Webster in Minehead

DESPITE having the better average, Mark Webster endured a first round loss in the opening round of this year’s Mr Green Sport Players Championship finals.

A former runner-up at the event, Denbigh dartist Webster took on the deliberate Justin Pipe in the opening stage at Minehead.

Webster averaged 93.24 during the encounter, but he was knocked out by Pipe - averaging 92.66 - by a 6-3 margin. Two-time semi-finalist Pipe came back from two legs down to defeat Webster.