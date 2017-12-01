Sam’s the man in a big win for Llan

LLANFAIRPWLL 0, LLANNEFYDD 4

IT was all done and dusted inside the opening half-an-hour.

Llannefydd are up into the top-six in Division Two of the Lock Stock Welsh Alliance League after breaking their away duck for the season.

At the fifth time of asking, Gwyndaf Pritchard’s outfit secured their first away success since gaining promotion from the Vale of Clwyd and Conwy League.

And they achieved victory in some style with a four-midable showing at Llanfairpwll.

Llannefydd demonstrated their determination from the off and they were in the lead inside the opening minute thanks to Sam Jones’ effort.

It was Jones at the double to extend the lead nine minutes later and the talented frontman then completed his hat-trick in the 20th minute.

Not content with that, Jones then proceeded to grab his fourth in the 29th minute, making it eight goals in his last four games since joining from Ruthin Town.

Free-scoring Llannefydd are averaging three goals a game so far this season and they are up to sixth in the Division Two rankings.

While they trail frontrunners Glan Conwy by a distant 15 points, Llannefydd do have five games in hand over the side in pole position.

Battling United make it an unbeaten month

MYNYDD LLANDEGAI 3, LLANDYRNOG UNITED 3

RYAN Harden for manager of the month?

Harden led Llandyrnog United to an unbeaten November in league and knockout action, culminating in a fighting weekend draw at Mynydd Llandegai.

Against a side that had beaten them 4-0 just six weeks earlier, Llandyrnog recovered from trailing 3-1 to secure a share of the Lock Stock Welsh Alliance League Division One points on their travels.

This extended Llandyrnog’s unbeaten run to four matches and it proved to be their fifth draw away from home this season.

Mynydd Llandegai are in the upper reaches of the Division One standings and they claimed the lead in the 32nd minute thanks to Craig Whelan’s strike.

Back came United, though, and they benefited from an own goal to level things up six minutes shy of the interval.

Two goals in the space of four minutes after the break seemingly put the home side in the box seat for their sixth success of the season.

Whelan bagged his second goal of the contest after an hour of play, before Iwan Morris struck to make it 3-1.

Llandyrnog weren’t quite finished just yet, though, and a glimmer of hope was supplied when Connor Jones pulled one back in the 79th minute.

United continued their fightback four minutes later when Luke Appleby found the back of the net to make it three-apiece.