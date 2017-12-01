Unbeaten weekend for club youngsters

THERE was a high scoring affair during a weekend derby clash.

A full Dinbych U-10s squad travelled to Bala to face a mixed U-9s and U-10s side on a pitch that a few hours previously was part of Llyn Tegid!

In a pretty one-sided first half, Dinbych ran in tries from Aron Prytherch, Isaac Jones, Gwion Jones and Theo Jones, with Will Jones and Oli Owen adding a conversion apiece.

There was a Bala revival in the second half, while Dinbych were also in scoring mood once more.

For the visitors, there was a brace of tries from player of the match Iori Jones and a further try each from Isaac and Aron.

Two conversions from Iori rounded off the scoring as Dinbych won 50-26.

Dinbych U-9s travelled to Llangefni, where they were also joined by teams from Bangor and Llandudno.

They played Bangor first and easily took charge of the game.

Louis McKeown made a good charge down the field and offloaded to Alex Dumitrescu, who finished things off with the first try.

Excellent defensive work meant that Dinbych retained possession and the tries kept coming.

A further two tries came from Elis Martin, with one from Louis McKeown and a final score by a borrowed Bangor player.

Next, Dinbych were up against Llangefni side, who put up more of a challenge with some impressive committed tackling on both sides.

Tries from the excellent Elis Roberts (3) and Elis Martin (2) saw Dinbych edge out the islanders 5-4.

Finally, Dinbych came up against Llandudno.

Despite playing on tired legs, Dinbych really worked together as a team to hold their defence and to gain ground.

The first score came from Llandudno, but Dinbych hit back in a 4-4 draw.

Their tries came from Noa Parry, Aron Parry, Elis Martin and Alex Dumitrescu.

Dinbych’s player of the day was Auryn Taylor, for the commitment he put into his tackles and the pressure he put on the opposing teams.

There were plenty of high-quality clashes between the young players of Dinbych and Nant Conwy seven days earlier.

In the U-8s’ match, Dinbych ran out winners by 11 tries to seven following a committed display by all the players.

Both teams showed excellent attacking and defensive skills, with Dinbych just edging the tight contest.

Try scorers for Dinbych were Jac Uden (5), Aaron Lowe (4), Sion Jones and Harri Winning, with his first for the club.

Dinbych U-9s struggled to break Nant Conwy’s excellent defence in what was a fast paced game.

Where Nant were able to hold back their opponents’ attacks, Dinbych did not always show the same commitment into their tackles, allowing Nant to win 8-2 on tries scored.

Elis M and Isobel Owen scored Dinbych’s tries and the player of the match was Noa Parry, who made some good quality tackles.

An unbeaten Nant Conwy U-10s travelled to Caeau Les Phillips to face a Dinbych side that was full of quality and confidence.

In a tight game with some particularly ferocious rucking and tackling, identical twins Theo Jones (2) and Isaac Jones put Dinbych in the driving seat, although two of the usually reliable kickers missed a conversion each.

Oli successfully landed his conversion attempt.

More of the same followed before Nant Conwy scored a breakaway try in the closing moments to secure an undeserved 21-17 victory.

The players of the match were Theo Jones and Isaac Jones, not only for their tries, but also their tackling and rucking.

Dinbych U-12s produced a Herculean effort against a Nant side that hadn’t lost this season.

Osian grabbed a lovely try after charging from the back of a scrum 20 metres out and Jake finished off a great team effort in style after diving over in the corner.

Hari Jones deserved the player of the match award for his superb tackling, while the front row trio of Steffan, Ifan and Hari took on the Nant front row head-on and didn’t take a backward step.

Morgan, William and Sion were their usual tireless and tenacious selves and all the backs did well with the ball in hand.

Dyfan was unlucky not finish a great run with a try after getting the ball ripped out of his grasp when he crossed the line. A well done also goes to brave wingers Luke and Cieran.

Dinbych U-13s lost out to a well-drilled and purposeful Nant Conwy team, who gave an outstanding team performance.

The Dinbych coaches hope this will be a lesson learned, with the team needing to pick themselves up and train more positively.

All they need to do is switch on and use the skills they have.