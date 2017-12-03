Prestatyn Town crash out of JD Welsh Cup after Ruthin Town defeat

PRESTATYN Town crashed out of the JD Welsh Cup after a shock 3-0 home defeat to Ruthin Town.

The Seasiders were on the wrong end of a disappointing loss to the improving Huws Gray Alliance outfit at the Motion Finance Stadium, ensuring Neil Gibson’s men bowed out of the competition at the third-round stage.

Town will be hoping this does not have an adverse effect on their quest to re-establish themselves in the JD Welsh Premier League, and they will look to climb out of the drop zone this Friday against Cefn Druids (7.45pm).

A positive opening from the home side saw them go close on a number of occasions through James Stead and Jack Lewis, while Ross Stephens was unable to convert from the spot on 25 minutes when his effort came back off the post.

They were made to pay for their inefficiency in-front of goal when Chris Williams’ side went ahead on 29 minutes after a neat passage of play resulted in Gwion Owen firing home.

Things got even worse for the hosts after the break when Myles Hart was shown a red card on 56 minutes after giving away a penalty, and prolific marksman Llyr Morris stepped up confidently to double the away side’s advantage.

The tie was sealed on 70 minutes when the impressive Owen steered home his second of the afternoon after a prolonged spell of possession, and the shell-shocked WPL side almost fell further behind when they gave away another penalty, but this time Morris’ effort was well saved by Ryan Roberts.

Stead almost gave them a late route back into the contest when his free-kick flew narrowly over from 30 yards, but Williams’ side held on comfortably for a memorable cup upset.

Next up for the Seasiders is stern test against a Druids side who also suffered an early cup exit thanks to a surprise 3-2 loss at Llanrhaeadr Ym Mochnant.