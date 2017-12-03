RGC head coach Jones praises side after bonus point Carmarthen Quins loss

RGC head coach Mark Jones praise his side’s effort as they suffered a narrow 25-22 reverse at Carmarthen Quins.

The Gogs picked up what could be a crucial point in their quest for the Principality Premiership West crown, and they hold a three-point cushion over their rivals ahead of the final phase one fixture at Bridgend Ravens on December 23.

Jones, said: “I’m as happy as I can be with a defeat. It’s a big point and a brilliant effort from the players against a top Quins side.

“The four players who came in from the North Wales Clubs did us well, and the other players looked after them in the game.

“It is difficult to single out any individuals as they all performed but I though Alex Schwarz controlled our game, Tiaan Loots did the dirty work in attack and more importantly defence and Tim Grey led well from the front.

“The players train hard with skills and conditioning and we know that comes into play during the last 15 minutes of games.”

A pair of penalties from Quins kicker Aled Thomas put them in-front early on, and the pressure on the visiting rear-guard intensified when Joe Simpson was shown a yellow card.

This results in the hosts going over for the first try of the contest courtesy of scrum-half Ifan Benyon-Thomas to extend their advantage.

Dion Jones got RGC on the board with a well-struck penalty soon after, but Quins went further ahead after the interval when Steffan Marshall crossed the white wash.

The introduction of Jacob Botica and Tom Hughes gave the visitors a huge boost, and Jones went over for a score after good work from the latter and Harri Evans, which Botica converted.

Hughes reduced the arrears with a try of his own with Botica adding the extras during a dominant spell, but the home side were awarded a penalty try in the closing stage to put them in the ascendancy once again.

There was still time for more drama as Afon Bagshaw touched down in the corner for the bonus point try, but they were unable to score again and suffered only their second defeat of the campaign.