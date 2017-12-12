Ten strikers that have taken the Huws Gray Alliance by storm

THERE has been plenty of firepower on show in the Huws Gray Alliance this season, which has once again outlined the quality of frontmen plying their trade in the Welsh pyramid’s second tier this term.

Sports reporter Dean Jones picks out ten of the best in his latest feature:

Llyr Morris (Ruthin Town):

The livewire has hit an impressive 17 league goals so far this term, and if Morris continues to develop under the guidance of manager Chris Williams then the sky is the limit in terms of how far he can climb up the Welsh pyramid.

He has been a huge contributing factor in the success Town has had this season, and he has dealt with the massive expectation on his shoulders superbly.

Steve Lewis (Holywell Town):

The experience frontman has been at his ruthless best for the Wellmen, and ‘The Beast’ now has a superb 15 goals to his name thanks in no small part to back-to-back trebles in his last two games.

There is no doubting his credentials having proven himself at the highest level of Welsh football, and his experience and ability to lead the line has been a great asset for Johnny Haseldin to rely on.

Josh Davies (Denbigh Town):

Davies has been a menace to second tier defences for the majority of the campaign, and his 13 league goals are just a small part of what he brings to a Denbigh team that have emerged as genuine title challengers to Caernarfon.

He has the ability to bully defenders and is a supreme presence in the air, and how he performs for the remainder of the season will go a long way to determining where Eddie Maurice-Jones’ side will end up in the spring.

Darren Thomas (Caernarfon Town):

The ‘Cofi Messi’ has been arguably the HGA’s standout performer this season with 11 goals, and he is widely regarded as the most gifted player currently operating outside of the top flight.

He is an iconic figure at The Oval and is adored by the Cofi Army, and this could finally be the year that he reaches the promised land with the only club he has ever really called home.

Joe Chaplin (Porthmadog):

Big things were expected of Chaplin when he arrived at Port from Conwy Borough, and the striker has duly delivered with 11 goals to his name.

He links up play incredibly well and has an ability to find space and has thrived on the chances given to him by the midfield which features the equally impressive Sion Bradley, and he could turn out to be the signing of the season if he continues to

Alfons Fosu-Mensah (Airbus Broughton):

The powerful forward had a lofty reputation when he signed a professional contract with the Wingmakers, and he has shown just what a handful he is during the first half of the season.

Fosu-Mensah is the type of player that gives defenders nightmares and with 11 league goals he has already proved to be a shrewd investment for a club that is looking to make an instant return to the JD Welsh Premier League.

Jamie Breese (Caernarfon Town):

The prolific Breese has recovered from a difficult start in-front of goal to show that class in permanent, and he figures to play a huge role for Sean Eardley’s in their quest to finally reach the promised land.

There is not a blade of grass that Breese has not covered in his time with the Cofis, and his nine goals are sure to be improved on during a busy festive period ahead of their high-profile JD Welsh

Asa Hamilton (Guilsfield):

Hamilton has made a significant impact for the Guils’ and has managed to record an impressive eight goals in just ten starts for the fifth placed side.

He is a lethal finisher who commands a significant aerial threat and if they are to continue to punch above their weight then Hamilton will have to keep firing on all cylinders, with plenty of other teams waiting in the wings to take their spot.

Dean Seager (Llandudno Junction):

While others may have scored more, Seager has acquitted himself very well as part of a Junction side that has yet to taste victory since promotion.

He has six league goals and is into double figures for the season, which is a fantastic achievement given how much the Railwaymen have struggled to adjust to life in the second tier.

The former Llandudno man has bags of potential and hopefully this will be the start of Seager realising his immense promise.

Obi Anoruo (Gresford Athletic):

Although the former Colwyn Bay striker has made just eight appearances, there is no doubting just how influential he has been to Athletic’s recent resurgence which has seen them climb out of the danger zone and up to eighth.

With six goals so far, Onoruo has given them a potent finisher that can be relied upon to find the net on a consistent basis, and the signing of Jake Eyre from Denbigh Town is set to boost their forward line even further in the coming months.