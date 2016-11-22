RUGBY: RGC fairytale continues with bonus point Cardiff win

PRINCIPALITY Premiership surprise package RGC continued their fairytale start to life in the top flight with a resounding 35-10 bonus point win over Cardiff.

Mark Jones’ side produced another superb all-round performance to secure the triumph, in-front of another bumper crowd at Parc Eirias.

The opening exchanges saw the Gogs assert their dominance, but despite dominating possession for long periods they were unable to find a way through the resolute visiting defence.

In-form fly half Jacob Botica had a chance to give the home side the lead early on, but the New Zealander fired his penalty wide of the posts.

The efficient kicker did not have to wait long for another opportunity, and this time he made no mistake to open the scoring on six minutes.

Botica doubled their advantage with another penalty on 14 minutes after a period of sustained pressure from the hosts, with the like of Afon Bagshaw, Rhys Williams and Alex Schwartz producing a number of eye-catching phases.

Another in-form player scored the game’s first try on 34 minutes, with Tiaan Loots demonstrating his significant pace to burst through the Cardiff back line to score. Botica’s conversion attempt was unsuccessful.

The away side were finding it hard to get a foothold in the game, although they did have some point to show for their efforts before the break courtesy of a fine penalty from David Bird on 37 minutes.

After the break saw the north Walians come out of the blocks flying and they extended their lead two minutes after the restart when a sensational team move was finished off by Aron Evans, with Botica adding the extras.

The rampant home side tormented the Blue and Black rearguard in a virtuoso second half display, and their sublime attacking efforts were rewarded further when Rhys Williams got in on the act with another well worked try which was converted by Botica on 56 minutes.

Things got even better for the newly promoted side on 68 minutes when player-coach Josh Leach scored with virtually his first touch of the game.

Jones introduced a number of substitutes following the bonus point try, who included Rydal Penrhos School pupil Dan Owen, which resulted in the tempo dropping which enabled the visitors to finally score a consolation try through Cameron Gibbon, who touched down in the corner for a superb try which was converted by Bird on 72 minutes.