RUGBY: RGC down to fourth after Bedwas defeat

RGC suffered their third defeat of the Principality Premiership campaign after a 27-17 loss at Bedwas.

The result leaves Mark Jones’ side in fourth position in what has been a memorable season to date, but they endured a frustrating day at the office and will look to bounce back this Saturday when they host Ebbw Vale at Parc Eirias (2.30pm).

The visitors began the game on the front foot and took the lead in fine style early on when Tiaan Loots picked up on his own 22 and took it 80 yards for the score, which Jacob Botica converted.

Loots turned on the style to extend the Gogs’ lead as he took advantage of some flat footed defending to cross the white wash for his second try in the opening four minutes. Botica again adding the extras.

This sprung the home side into life and despite some valiant defending, they found a route back into the game on the half hour mark when James Richards touched down for a try which was converted by James Dixon.

Captain Mareydydd Francis was given a yellow card for RGC and the home side took full advantage of their man advantage when Phillip Pariyo ploughed over for an unconverted try.

Dixon missed an early second half penalty chance before Elliot Dee dived over for a try for a rampant home side, Dixon missed with the conversion attempt.

Things went from bad-to-worse when another fast break saw a Nicky Griffiths tap penalty resulted Dan Preece crash over for a bonus point earning try.

RGC battled to get back into the game but attempts to reduce the deficit via the boot of Botica were in vain with the fly half having a bad day at the office from the kicking tee, but he managed to reduce the deficit with a pair of penalties towards the end of the contest.