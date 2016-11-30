Welsh rock legends Manic Street Preachers to play Llangollen next summer

WELSH rock legends Manic Street Preachers are set to play Llangollen for the first time.

The three-piece from Blackwood in South Wales will take to the stage on Sunday, July 9, to mark the International Eisteddfod's 70th year.

The performance will be the biggest Llanfest has hosted, with 5,200 tickets up for sale from 9am on Thursday, December 1.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here

The festival’s musical director, Eilir Owen Griffiths, said: "This is set to be Llanfest’s biggest ever show and to say we are excited about the prospect would be an understatement.

"The Manics are one of the most important bands to ever emerge from Wales. They have an extensive back catalogue of politically charged songs, which resonate as much now as when first released, as well as their powerful newer works.

"The Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod is a celebration of Wales and the world, so to be joined by the Manics - who have themselves have enjoyed success and recognition on a global scale - as we celebrate our 70 th anniversary is fantastic and a real honour.

"It will be a truly unforgettable conclusion to our 2017 festival and we are all eagerly anticipating the set that Manic Street Preachers will play on the evening."

Speaking of the announcement of the show, Manic Street Preachers said: "It’s always really special for us to play in Wales, particularly when we are playing an event for the first time. And to play on the festival’s 70th anniversary will make it even better."

A spokesperson for event sponsors Aldi said: "Aldi is delighted to sponsor Llanfest 2017, especially for this landmark 70th anniversary event. With a new store opening in the town soon, we believe 2017 will be a great year for us locally and look forward to building even more great partnerships in the area."