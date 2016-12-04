Free Press Reporter braves the mud in St Asaph Cyclocross race

More than 150 people - young and old - jumped on their bikes and raced round a muddy field in St Asaph this weekend.

With a full programme of races for under 8s, 10s, 12s and under 16s the course on the banks of the Elwy was slippy enough by the time I took the course with the 90 other seniors.

In the headline senior race, Flint U-18 racer Jack Nash, of Marsh Tracks Racing Team (MTRT), led for the first half of the race before being overhauled by series leader Roy Davies, of Port Sunlight Wheelers, who claimed the win.

Dyfan Evans (Wrexham RC) finished in the top-five, while St Asaph's Janet Burthem, of Velo Clwb Melyd (VCM), won the women's race.

Cyclocross sits in the space between road cycling and mountain biking, a bit like cross country running. And there is running involved, with logs and other obstacles in the course so you have to to get off and carry the bike.

While riders at the top end of the sport will ride what look like normal road bikes with chunky tyres, at this level you can ride just about any bike with nobbly tyres.

Having done a couple of races on my road bike this year I was secretly hoping to not embarrass myself and maybe sneak into the top half of the order.

Did I? Well, I didn’t fall over. You very quickly see the skinniest people on the fanciest bikes disappear round the first bend, but you also get sucked into a race with the people in front and behind you. Can you catch that one guy two rows up with the yellow helmet? Are you going to get caught when you fall over by the woman on the mountain bike behind you?

I certainly didn’t embarrass myself and I definitely enjoyed myself. And with all those races for the young kids, there’s something for the whole family. There were parents running behind kids on balance bikes, who then climbed on their own bikes and took off in the senior race.

One poor man had his kids shouting encouraging things like “Ride faster Dad, you’re going too slow” from the sidelines.

Gethin, from St Asaph, said: “I enjoyed it, yeah, my first one. My lad’s been doing all of them, but my excuse was I only had an old mountain bike so I couldn’t do it.

“But I dug it out and had a go, like. it’s not as scary as you’d think competitive cycling would be; I started right at the back, and I shouldn’t have done that really but I passed a few people and really enjoyed it.”

The next race in the North Wales Cyclocross League sponsored by The Bike Factory is at Alyn Waters Country Park in Gwersyllt on December 11. You can visit www. cyclocross.cymru for more info.