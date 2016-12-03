Two local sides target cup progress

TWO local sides are targeting last-16 spots in this season's JD Welsh Cup.

Corwen and Bala Town are in knockout action today (Saturday) in the third round of Wales' oldest competition.

Steve Crompton's Corwen are on their travels as they pay a visit to Huws Gray Alliance Llanfair United.

Crompton admitted: "It will be a hard game and obviously we are the underdogs again.

"We have got a few injuries going into the game.

"It's been the story of our season so far, to be fair.

"I'm having to chop and change the team, which isn't good, and we have got three long-term injuries."

Corwen have been noted for their late goals so far this season and Crompton added: "They just seem to pull them from nowhere.

"In the last few seasons we have been playing well defensively, but not scoring.

"But the younger players have matured now."

Corwen made a number of people sit up and take notice with their 6-1 hammering of higher league Buckley Town in the last round and Crompton said: "You could call it a freak result, but we deserved everything we got there.

"The timing of the goals were crucial.

"We scored our chances and the game settled early on."

Looking ahead to the visit to Llanfair United, Crompton is looking forward to the challenge.

"We are not going there to lie down and we understand the task ahead of us.

"We have got a big squad and that's what has carried us through."

Silverware is on Corwen's Radar this season and Crompton admitted: "It would be nice to win something.

"The Welsh Cup isn't going to be one we can win.

"We have got some other teams sniffing round our players and up until now we have knocked them back.

"We are not going there (Llanfair) with any fear and we are going there to get a result."

Corwen have organised a bus to tie, which will be leaving War Memorial Park at 10:45am, while it will be back in the town by 8pm.

The cost for a seat on the bus is £5 per head and more information is available from www.pitchero.com/clubs/

Knockout action is also on the horizon for Bala Town, who are doing so well in the league at present.

Last weekend's 3-1 win at Aberystwyth saw the Lakesiders stretch their unbeaten run in the Dafabet Welsh Premier League to nine matches, but they switch their focus to the Welsh Cup on Saturday and the prospect of tackling lower league opposition.

"We are doing so well in the league... but the Welsh Cup is always a massive attraction," said Caton.

"It's a great avenue for getting into European football, by winning just five games."

Welsh League Caldicot are the visitors to Maes Tegid and Caton will not be underestimating the South Walians.

"We have been sent two games of theirs and I have spoken to a few friends down south.

"I have had them watched by people that I trust.

"They have nearly got promotion last season, but they have struggled of late.

"But they will treat it was a big occasion.

"I will always try to make my players aware that if they're not switched on this Saturday, we will be out of the cup.

"We have got to treat every game the same.

"We will definitely be full strength.

"It will be the best available side taken from the last two-or-three weeks."

Kieran Smith and Lee Owens are both missing through injury, but John Irving is back from injury and he could be pushing for a spot in the starting line-up.