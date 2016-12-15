Thriving Denbigh junior football club to hold special Boxing Day fundraising event

A THRIVING junior football team is holding a special fundraising event over the festive period.





Denbigh Juniors are aiming to sell hundreds of power balls which will be raced down Vale Street after the town’s annual Roll the Barrel showcase on Boxing Day, which is widely regarded as one of the most prominent events on the calendar.



The balls are scheduled to be released from a JCB bucket at around 12pm, and each ball will cost £2.



The race brings with it great reward, and the ball which crosses the line first will receive £300, plus an additional £100 to give to the charity of the winner’s choosing.



All proceeds will go towards the running of the club’s junior sides, which have gone from strength-to-strength thanks to the volunteer work done by a number of coaches, including event organiser and manager Kevin James.



The 34-year-old, who is the son of former Central Park legend Mike and was himself a prolific goalscorer at youth level, said that there are now “more players than ever” now competing in club colours, and has urged the community to get behind the initiative to “support local grass roots football”.



Power Balls are available to purchase from Simply Fish and Chips, situated on Rhyl Road, while they are also on sale at the Morrisons store on Smithfield Road at a special store throughout the day.



Mr James added that he is hoping to make them available in more shops around the town in the coming days, and he is aiming to sell 1,000 balls before the race commences.