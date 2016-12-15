Llangollen to get 95 new houses after controversial development approved

ALMOST 100 new houses are to be built on an undeveloped site after the Council approved planning permission.

The development of 95 houses in Llangollen was approved subject to an increase in the number of affordable houses included as suggested by Cllr Merfyn Parry.

Developers will be required to build nine affordable houses as part of the plan with funds towards half an affordable house, as opposed to the four plus half originally included in the application.

Of those on the planning committee, seventeen voted in favour with six against.

Clwyd South AM Ken Skates, who has previously raised concerns over the development, which is allocated for housing in the Local Development Plan, said he was ‘bitterly disappointed’ with the decision and would ‘fight for safeguards for residents’.

He added: "People have been worried about this development in its various guises for a long time, which has been conveyed to the council in no uncertain terms. I asked for an urgent meeting with the developers earlier this year, but they weren’t interested."

Current requirements state 10% of new developments should be made up of affordable housing. As half of the site had already been given planning permission for fifty houses in 1997 before the 10 percent requirement was implemented, Council officers had recommended approval based on 45 of the 95 houses in the development.

However in Council, Cllr Joan Butterfield spoke against the proposals on the basis of the affordable element, saying: "As a ward member of an area of need, I know the desperate need of communities looking for affordable housing and this won't fulfill any of their needs at all. We'll be given housing that's not affordable for our communities, I was appointed to look to the needs of our communities and I don't feel this meets their needs."

Cllr Mark Young also argued that colleagues in Flintshire and Conwy County would be calling for 27 affordable homes rather than the initial recommendation for five.

Plaid Cymru’s Mabon ap Gwynfor, who has also spoken out against the development proposals said: "There are many families in the Llangollen area who want decent housing that meet their needs. Only 10% of the houses proposed for this site will be affordable, which is absurdly low. This is not a development to answer local needs but instead allows the developer to profit handsomely without regard for the community.

"This has once again shown that the planning process is firmly in favour of developers and not the community.

"Planning in Wales needs a complete root-and-branch review. If this development had been refused the developer would have had a right to appeal. Communities however do not have the same right. There is no appeals process for our communities, which is fundamentally wrong."