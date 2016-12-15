North Wales Police dog praised for her commitment to the force

A POLICE dog who has a “real nose” for sniffing out evidence has been praised for her dedication to the force.



PC Jackie Edwards and PD (police dog) Fiona won this year’s Mary Jordan Trophy – given to the most commendable dog and handler exploit of the year – during the North Wales Police Awards.



Four-year-old Fiona has made a variety of ‘tracking’ arrests this year and is said to be working “extremely well” with PC Edwards.



Earlier this month, the black German Shepherd tracked and located a man who threatened to harm staff at a residential home in Wrexham. Last week, she also tracked and detained suspects following a break-in at Kinmel Bay.



Upon winning her award, PC Edwards said: “I am pleased, honoured and humbled to receive this award and would like to thank all those who nominated and supported our nomination.



“PD Fiona has a ‘real nose’ for sniffing out evidence, locating missing, vulnerable persons and catching criminals. Her perseverance shows what a great asset she is to North Wales Police and I for one, am extremely lucky and privileged to have such a fantastic police dog, who demonstrates the real contribution our police dogs make in serving both our colleagues and the public of North Wales.



“I will make a special place for this shield on my wall at home and ensure Fiona gets the treats she well deserves.”