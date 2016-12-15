North Wales Police dog praised for her commitment to the force

Published date: 15 December 2016 |
Published by: Suzanne Jordan 
Read more articles by Suzanne Jordan  Email reporter

 

A POLICE dog who has a “real nose” for sniffing out evidence has been praised for her dedication to the force.

PC Jackie Edwards and PD (police dog) Fiona won this year’s Mary Jordan Trophy – given to the most commendable dog and handler exploit of the year – during the North Wales Police Awards.

Four-year-old Fiona has made a variety of ‘tracking’ arrests this year and is said to be working “extremely well” with PC Edwards.

Earlier this month, the black German Shepherd tracked and located a man who threatened to harm staff at a residential home in Wrexham. Last week, she also tracked and detained suspects following a break-in at Kinmel Bay.

Upon winning her award, PC Edwards said: “I am pleased, honoured and humbled to receive this award and would like to thank all those who nominated and supported our nomination.

“PD Fiona has a ‘real nose’ for sniffing out evidence, locating missing, vulnerable persons and catching criminals. Her perseverance shows what a great asset she is to North Wales Police and I for one, am extremely lucky and privileged to have such a fantastic police dog, who demonstrates the real contribution our police dogs make in serving both our colleagues and the public of North Wales.

“I will make a special place for this shield on my wall at home and ensure Fiona gets the treats she well deserves.”

For more news from across the region visit newsnorthwales.co.uk

 

Featured Businesses

View all adverts