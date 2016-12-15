Police warn residents after reports of bogus caller claiming to be from British Gas in Denbigh and Rhyl

Published date: 15 December 2016 |
Published by: Suzanne Jordan 
RESIDENTS are being warned to be on their guard after reports of a suspected ‘bogus caller’  knocking on doors in Denbighshire.

The man – understood to be in his 20s – claims to be from British Gas but the energy and home services provider says he is not one of their employees.

A North Wales Police spokesman said: “We have received further reports regarding the male impersonating a British Gas employee in Rhyl and Denbigh. Please be careful. 

“Be vigilant do not give out any personal information.” 

The man is described as 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build and is wearing what is purported to be ID around his neck. 

To report suspicious behaviour contact police on 101 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

