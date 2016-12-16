Recruitment bid to plug nursing gap across hospitals in North Wales

A RECRUITMENT campaign is to be held to try to overcome a desperate shortage of nurses across North Wales.



A report to into a meeting of Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) reveals that there are currently 125 vacancies for registered nurses and 37 for health care assistants in the region’s hospitals.



BCUHB director of performance Dr Jill Newman says the gaps are being filled by redeploying staff and using ‘bank’ and agency nurses.



“Rosters continue to be monitored with heads of nursing and matrons scrutinising quality indicators to ensure patient safety is not compromised,” she said.



Sickness levels among staff are said to be exacerbating the problem, with 6,028 nursing days lost during September, the equivalent of 274 nurses being unavailable for the whole month.



In addition, the equivalent of 202 health care workers were absent.



The figure of 4.72 per cent is above the all-Wales target and Dr Newman says that without extra vigilance from managers it could be the start of the increase normally seen at this time of year.



Anxiety, stress and depression are the main causes of absence, accounting for 22.43 per cent of all lost time. The figure for the previous month was 21.52 per cent. The cause of over 30 per cent of absences is recorded as “unknown”, and Dr Newman says: “It is essential that managers ensure that they understand the reasons for staff absence and manage it in accordance with policy”.



All staff are encouraged to have flu jabs but the take-up in clinical areas is less than 30 per cent.



Since the beginning of the financial year in April sick pay has cost the board over £10 million and Dr Newman warns that unless absences are reduced, the figure could double by March.



The figure excludes the cost of agency and ‘bank’ staff drafted in to cover.