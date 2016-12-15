Jailed paedophile ex-North Wales police chief Gordon Anglesea dies

Convicted paedophile and former police officer Gordon Anglesea has died.

Last month, Anglesea, who served as superintendent for North Wales Police, received a 12-year sentence after being convicted of historic sex abuse while an inspector running an attendance centre at Wrexham.

He died in hospital earlier on Thursday.

His trial last month heard he abused two boys between 1982 and 1987 when they were teenagers.

Anglesea, of Colwyn Bay, had lodged an appeal against his convictions prior to his death.

The father-of-five served 41 days before his death in a Warwickshire prison on Thursday.

A Prison Service spokesman said: "HMP Rye Hill prisoner Gordon Anglesea died in hospital today at around 9.30am.

"As with all deaths in custody, the independent Prisons and Probation Ombudsman will investigate."

