LOOK: More than 300 angels grace trees in St Asaph

MORE than 300 angels can be seen fluttering in the breeze in the grounds of St Asaph Parish Church.



The festive work of art, carried out as part of a competition, has been created by the children of St Asaph VP School, Esgob Morgan Primary school and Fairholme Preparatory school.



Generous donations from the children and schools enabled members of St Asaph Parish Church to award first, second and third prizes – much to the “surprise” and “delight” of the successful children.



Hundreds of Angels hang from trees in St Asaph - pic: Don Jackson-Wyatt

Parishioner Marion Hughes said: “The winners’ angels are being displayed inside the church. We hope to have the chance to meet and welcome parents and children over the next weeks of the festive season. The angels look even more impressive in real life than in photos so we would welcome families to the church and churchyard to identify their child’s artwork . There are almost 300 angels in the trees.”



A service for the schools was hosted last Friday.



A Crib Service is being held at 4pm on Christmas Eve. There will be a service at 9.30am on Christmas Day and a Messy Church Club for families with children up to 11 years on Wednesday, December 28 between 10am and 12pm. All welcome.