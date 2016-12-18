New Ruthin schools delayed until 2018

The multi-million pound project to build two news school in Ruthin has been delayed until 2018.

The new building for Rhos Street School and Ysgol Pen Barras will now not be ready for the new school year in September, 2017. Instead, the building is to open in February 2018.

The delay has thrown the schools that were due to close into confusion, and while the new site will house Rhos Street and Ysgol Pen Barras, pupils and staff from soon to close Ysgol Rhewl have not been informed of any other plan.

The delay is being put down to "pre construction issues" thought to be related to environmental reporting.

With Ysgol Rhewl's closure on the cards for some time, staff have been looking for alternative employment elsewhere. However neither staff nor pupils have been told if the school is to stay open for another year.

Councillor Merfyn Parry, who is also a governor at Ysgol Rhewl, said: "This announcement was made one day before the Christmas holidays.

"This hold-up really affects Rhewl. Ysgol Rhewl is closing in August and they were going to be moving to Glasdir but if that's not happening we're going to have to go elsewhere.

"None of us at Ysgol Rhewl have been given any information other than about the delay. The children don't know where they'll be going and the teachers are looking for other jobs.

"At the moment it might not be opening until February but it could be delayed even further than that.

"What I'm asking is for the council to keep Ysgol Rhewl open for another year - you woudn't want kids moving in March, that far into a new year and having to get to know new kids and teacher."

Cllr Eryl Williams said: "Although the wait will be a little longer than anticipated this is a significant investment in education in the Ruthin area. In early 2018 both schools will take possessions of an ultra-modern, 21st Century school buildings to house up to 525 pupils.”

A spokesperson for Denbighshire County Council said: “We will be discussing the matter with the Governing body at Ysgol Rhewl in the New Year."