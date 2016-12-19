Charity shop open again for Christmas

Mair Jones wearing some of the vintage clothing on sale at the Mary Dei pop-up shop in Denbigh

Two sisters whose charity was forced to close its shop over the summer have defied circumstance and re-opened for Christmas.

The MaryDei charity, set up to support carers in Denbigh, was forced to close in the summer after declining revenues meant the shop could cost it money.

Mair Jones and Nerys Roberts then lost their brother Clwyd in August.

But Mair and Nerys say the new “pop up shop” in the old Forum building in Denbigh will be as good as ever.

Mair said: “It's been really exciting, even before we got in people were buzzing round to see what was going on.

“The Forum is one of the most beautiful buildings in the town, it's a genuine 17th century bulding

“We're only here for a month, but we're right in the middle of town and it'll be a month of MaryDei magic.

“It's not just our vintage collection we'll be selling, there is also furniture and soaps and other bits and pieces. So if people want to donate things, that would be great.

“It will also be open as a bit of a community space, we'll be in as much as we can for people who we can support and we'll still be doing the work for carers.

“We're desperate to get a community base in town. We're hoping to put in for a lottery bid and we'd love to move into the Forum properly, it's such a gorgeous building, but we have to walk before we run.

“My sister and I are really proud to be carrying on the caring work in memory of our parents.”

Closing the previous shop down was difficult for the charity, but Mair believes it was necessary.

“We had to close up in August, which was incredibly disappointing. We'd worked hard on it, but the impact of car parking charges was hard, so to protect the rest of the charity we shut it,” Mair said.

“Then sadly my brother Clwyd died, that was very hard, and another reason why we didn't reopen somewehere else.

“We'd spoken to lots of people who've asked us where we went. We had a bit of success over the five years we were there and we've got a lot more to do.

“The response we're having so far is brilliant. The staff from the Principality Building Society nearby gave us a Christmas tree.”

MaryDei have been allowed the use of the Forum for the month of December, which Mair says they're very grateful for.

“Michael Adey-Jones, my parents knew his mother, bought the Forum a few years ago but it's been empty for about three years now. It's still got the old sign there,” said Mair

“I phoned his office about it, I wasn't hopeful. But I think they just understood the personal story behind what we've done, and all I can say is they've sorted it for us.

“We're very grateful."

“The Forum was such an important base in the town, I remember going in for coffee. It was a caring, social business for many many years, people will have a lovely time coming round.”