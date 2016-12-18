Great Train Robbery Wagon restored

The wagon once used by the Great Train Robbers is finally back in working order after being damaged in an devastating fire.

A number of exhibits at the Cai Dai museum, near Denbigh, were thought beyond repair after the fire in 2009.

The museum, which transports people back in time with recreations of how we used to live in the 1940s and 50s, has also suffered damage by people breaking gates to park their cars while exploring the nearby North Wales Hospital. Museum founder Sparrow Harrison doesn't think they would have got there if it weren't for the generosity of the community.

Sparrow said: “It's much better now, we've had many people help us put it all back together and it looks much better than it ever did. We've got underfloor heating and all sorts; the fire has produced something good in the end.

“Our Great Train Robbery lorry has a new cab and a new engine, the correct one, which a man called Ian Glass installed for us. He's certainly saved the lorry and got it up and running. It's raring to go again.

“It's a small part of the museum. We've got a section for crime which has bits on Ruth Ellis, the last woman to be executed in the United Kingdom.

“(With) Mandy Rice-Davies and Christine Keeler, who were involved in the Profumo affair, we've a car the latter used to have.”

The Austin Loadstar truck was used to carry 2.6 tons of used bank notes from the scene of the 1963 Great Train Robbery to a hideout.

It was set up to load from the train carrying the bank notes, but was seen by the train driver and fireman, so it was hastily repainted in yellow emulsion to reduce the risk of being reported to the police. After the robbery, the truck was recovered by police and it eventually surfaced at a scrapyard in Yorkshire.

Sparrow said: “I read about it in Classic Car Weekly and rang up out of interest to see what price it would be, to be told that it was nearly sold. About a year later I was nearby and went to see it. The owners of the yard showed very little interest in me, but when pushed for a price they said about £2,000.”

Sparrow says he bartered down the price, with the truck eventually being bought and given to the museum.