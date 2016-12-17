People whose rubbish is dumped illegally should face prosecution

A COUNCIL has been urged to turn to detective to fine people and businesses who have rubbish illegally dumped by unlicensed individuals.

It comes as concerns over fly tipping were raised in a report to Denbighshire County Council with the issue marked as a priority for improvement.

Denbighshire has more fly tipping incidents than all of it’s bordering counties, with only Anglesey recording more in the last year in North Wales.

Martyn Holland, councillor for Llandegla, said: “People need to think about the environment.

“Somebody always has to pay for rubbish disposal and if it’s dumped on public land it’s the council tax payer. That money could be better spent on care for the elderly or on education.

“If the council can prove that the person or business whose waste it was didn’t ask to see a waste carriers license - a license that costs £153 every three years - that person will face prosecution as well as the carrier.”

He told this week’s meeting of the cabinet: “In my ward recently someone dumped a burnt out vehicle.

“But am I right in saying that people who collect rubbish should be licensed, is that not correct?

“We should be saying to those using, paying or employing unlicensed individuals that we will prosecute them.

“If someone come round and says they’ll get rid of whatever it is you have lying around for £50 and they dump it, you should be responsible.

“If it’s on our land we have to fork out a fortune to clear it up, or if it’s on private land the landlord does.

“People should be thinking that if you use an unlicensed person to get rid of you rubbish we will prosecute.”

“There was one incident of a garage door with asbestos being dumped in Denbighshire from outside of our area.

“Two people recognised the door but the man whose door it was said he’d left it to someone else.”

According to the council’s legal officers, a person should not “knowingly cause or knowingly commit” waste to be illegally dumped.

But Cllr Holland believes those whose waste it is should be more responsible in making sure those that collect rubbish are licensed to do so.

Illegal waste dumping often blights many scenic parts of the region with Clocaenog Forest being blighted by tippers twice in the weeks leading up to the Wales Rally GB.

The council has spent over a quarter of a million pounds in clearing up fly tipping in the last five years according to the latest statistics from the Welsh Assembly.

While the number of fly tipping incidents has dropped, the proportion of incidents investigated has increased, with 61% investigated this year compared to 56% last year.

There were 38 warning letters sent out, as well as one statutory notice and one fixed penalty notice issued last year. However there were no prosecutions.

In total there have been seven prosecutions in the last five years, with just one case lost.

A spokesman for Denbighshire County Council , said: “The council has made clean and tidy streets one of its key priorities.

“Residents tell us that dumping rubbish is one of the issues that concerns them the most.

“Fly-tipping not only affects the quality of life for residents, but it’s a blight on the landscape and has a detrimental impact on the environment.

“We will take action against those who are willfully responsible for dumping any kind of refuse or items unlawfully. It is not tolerated in Denbighshire. In some cases, the Council will take the matter before the courts.

“People can report fly-tipping through the Council’s website or the Customer Service Centre.

“We endeavour to respond as soon as possible to reports of fly-tipping and would kindly remind residents to dispose of all waste items appropriately.

“Most people do and we are grateful for their support.”