Foodbank parcels for older people up 20% at Christmas

More older people than ever are being given food parcels to get them through Christmas.

This year the Red Cross will be giving out eighty-four parcels of food to see people in Denbigh and Ruthin through the end of December up from sixty-eight last year.

The parcels, put together by Denbigh and Ruthin foodbanks, are being distributed to single older people who might otherwise go without.

The foodbank is also sending out packages to the most vulnerable families whose children are on free school meals to help them through the Christmas break.

Denbigh organiser Rhys Thomas says it's an outrage this happens in one of the wealthiest nations on the planet.

Rhys said: “There are things said nationally by the Trussel Trust; we live in a very wealthy country, we ought not need foodbanks.

“Some people think that we're going out and looking for clients, but we're almost trying to do the opposite, we hope there'll be no need for us at some point, but with the changes in the benefits system coming and so on I can't see that happening.

“We've had far more clients presenting in Denbigh that I can speak of in the last six months than the six months before that, and more than the same period last year.

“Last Friday morning we had 16 vouchers and that covered about 40 people, and 28 of those named on the vouchers were children.

“One of the things we're asked to do is to provide something for families with free school meals, and we've seen a greater uptake of that than in the past. We don't help every family on free school meals, but the headteachers let us know of those who are in real hardship. The holidays can make life difficult.”

Rhys says some older people attach a stigma to going to the foodbank even if they do need help. However, with the help of the local Red Cross and social services they're still able to get help to them at this time of year.

“We don't in the foodbank accept older people as much, there is a stigma to using it, so one way that we get food out to those who are needy is working with Social Services and the Red Cross, and they're given out with no refernece to us as long as it gets to those who need it, which is fine by us,” Rhys said.

“We get quite a lot of younger people referred by the youth projects and the housing association, as well as Citizens Advice Bureau, who deal with changes in their benefits - they can get stopped because of a clerical error or forms they don't fill in properly, and there could be three or four weeks where they have no money coming in.

“So they have nothing. if they're only just managing and they have an unexpected bill, some people are on zero hours contracts and can be busy up to Christmas, but in January the hotels shut and they'll have nothing coming in and no benefits, it can take a month to work through.

“We are seeing an increase in the number of people coming to us and I think it's in the changes in benefits we're seeing. Universal Credit is working through age groups, it's leading to a number of younger single people and families presenting at the foodbank, the situation with the way of the economy is, means we're getting busier rather than us not being needed which is what we're aiming for."

Rhys believes, however, that the parcels they give out can help people get themselves together again.

“There have been a number of instances where they've been in once or twice and they can get on with their lives, and they often make donations,and say, 'well you helped me a year or two ago and now I'm in a job, so here you are'.”