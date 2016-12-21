Denbighshire couple left Berlin Christmas market just hours before terror attack

A Denbighshire couple were at a Christmas market in Berlin just hours before it was hit by a deadly terrorist attack.

The first Luke Humphreys, 19, from Llandyrnog, knew of what had happened was when he received a flurry of messages from friends and family to check he had not got caught up in the incident.

Twelve people are reported to have been killed by a truck ploughing into a crowd outside the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church on Monday evening with a further 48 injured.

Former Ysgol Brynhyfryd pupil and Ruthin Town player had flown out to visit Christmas markets in Germany with his girlfriend Elen Wonderley, 20, from Llandegla.

Luke said: “It was shocking to see it all happening on the TV a bit daunting as we could've been there when it happened.

“When it happened we were in the hotel, a mile or two away, but it was daunting that we'd just left there; we had been to a number of markets and this one felt no different.

“We heard about it through a friend texting my girlfriend making sure we were okay.

“After that we checked the news not thinking it had anything in relation to us and it turned out it was the market we had been at that day.

“We didn't really fancy going to any more after that, luckily our flight was the next morning.”

German investigators are treating the attack as an act of terrorism.