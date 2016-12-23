Work on the new St Asaph defences to start at the end of January

BUILDING work will begin in the New Year to improve flood defences for people in more than 400 properties in St Asaph.



Dawnus, Natural Resources Wales (NRW) contractors, will start work on the new defences at the end of January, which is set to be completed by Autumn 2017. The work follows the floods that devastated the city back in November 2012 after the River Elwy burst its banks.



The news comes after planning permission was granted by Denbighshire County Council for new and raised defences in the city. The planned work will involve raising the current flood defences through the city downstream of Lower Denbigh Road.



Meanwhile, work is already underway to replace Spring Gardens Bridge. This will increase the capacity of the river downstream of the city, which will reduce flood water levels in St Asaph.



Keith Ivens, flood and water manager for North and Mid Wales for NRW, said: “This scheme will make a real difference to people living and working in St Asaph who suffered such devastating flooding in November 2012 and have lived with the threat of flooding for many years.



“While we can’t always prevent flooding from happening, we believe we have a robust scheme for St Asaph that will significantly reduce the risk and provide effective, long-term, peace of mind for people in the city.



“We’re grateful to local residents for their support and we will keep everyone informed about the work along every step of the way.”



Once completed, the scheme will also bring recreational benefits to the city by improving foot and cycle paths. It will also bring a boost to biodiversity by planting trees and blue bells, and putting up bird and bat boxes.



Until the scheme in completed, short-term measures to reduce flood risk will continue on the River Elwy. Measures include installing temporary flood barriers when required along a 150 metre stretch of the river.



Anyone concerned about flooding can check their flood risk and find out if a free flood warning service is available in their area by telephoning Floodline on 0345 988 1188. Alternatively, visit www.naturalresources.wales/flooding.