North Wales rock star Mike Peters ready for epic 130-mile charity trek

A rock star and cancer survivor hopes people across North Wales will join him for a charity trek.

The Alarm frontman, Mike Peters. and his wife Jules, who is also fighting cancer, will walk 130 miles to raise funds for the By Your Side Appeal, which supports the region’s cancer services.

Mike said: “When I launched the By Your Side appeal two years ago I was a man on a mission.

“I wanted to help others like me get the very best quality treatment and care right here in North Wales. I hoped to encourage people to keep active; and I aimed to celebrate all that is great about our NHS.”

Mike and Jules’ trek will start on June 14 with a walk from Flint to Broughton, with a journey from Mold to Wrexham the next day and then Llangollen to Ruthin on June 17.

The Dyserth-born rocker, who beat lymphoma cancer in 1995, was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia in 2005, but with treatment he had kept the condition in remission until it returned in June 2015.

Almost exactly a year later, the woman who has been his rock during the past four decades received the devastating news she too was suffering from cancer, after discovering a lump in her breast.

“Over these past two years a lot has changed. Through the campaign we have collectively raised over £250,000, making very real improvements to the support, treatment and care that people with cancer in North Wales receive,” Mike said.

“And my wife, the person who’s always been by my side and been my carer, is now also undergoing treatment for cancer herself.”

Mike, who receives regular treatment on Ysbyty Gwynedd’s Alaw Unit in Bangor, says Jules’ breast cancer diagnosis and subsequent treatment at Glan Clwyd Hospital has given him renewed determination to do all he can to support other people living with the disease.

He aims to raise funds for the By Your Side cancer campaign he is spearheading with the North Wales NHS charity, Awyr Las, and raise awareness of the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle.

He added: “We still have a lot to be thankful for and my mission remains the same. And so in June, together with nursing staff, friends, family, my guitar, and whoever wants to join us, I’ll be walking 130 miles across my beloved North Wales.

“We’ll be raising money, we’ll be singing, we’ll be remembering friends who’ve gone and we’ll be having a good time.

“We’ll probably have blistered feet too.”

The 10-day journey will take in towns and villages in all six North Wales counties before culminating with the 11th annual Snowdon Rocks hike up Wales’ highest peak on June 24.

Mike is encouraging as many people as possible to get involved in the walk in order to smash the By Your Side campaign fundraising target of £351,120.

Manon Williams, Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board cancer services matron, said: “We work extremely hard to provide safe and effective care for an ever increasing number of patients, but charitable support really is the icing on the cake which enables us to provide the very best care that the people of North Wales deserve.

For more information visit www.byyoursideappeal.org.