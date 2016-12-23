Tributes to respected Denbigh councillor and former mayor Raymond Bartley

TRIBUTES have been paid to a well known councillor who has sadly died following a short illness.

Councillor Raymond Bartley was a well-known local and county councillor, having served on Denbigh Town Council for over 30 years and as a county councillor for 13 years.

He had worked at the North Wales Hospital in Denbigh for many years before his retirement.

He died peacefully at St Kentigern’s Hospice in St Asaph today (Friday) following a short illness.

Member of Denbigh Town Council Cllr Gaynor Wood-Tickle said: "He was a very good friend of ours and it's come as such a shock and it happened so quickly.

"He was a great practical joker. We went to see him last Monday when he was at home and even then you could have a laugh and a joke with him.

"He will be greatly missed in the town because of the things that he did that people didn't necessarily know about.

"He was mayor five times and a county councillor. He's done such a lot for everybody.

"My heart goes out to the family. (Deputy mayor) Roy (Tickle) and myself will definitely miss him.

"Everybody is devastated. He was a guiding light in the town and the town will miss him greatly."

Councillor Ann Davies, Chair of Denbighshire County Council said: “I am terribly saddened to hear of Raymond’s death would like to pay him a tribute on behalf of the Council.

"He was a true gentleman who felt passionate about making a difference to his local community. He had a wealth of experience and that would always be reflected in his contribution to the work of the Council.

"He was also a great ambassador for Denbigh and the wider county, taking great pride in representing the county in numerous events during his time as Chairman of the Council. He was delighted to see the National Eisteddfod returning to the town in 2013 and represented the Council with great professionalism.

"He will be sadly missed by his colleagues at Denbighshire and our thoughts go to wife Dorothy and family at this very difficult time".

Councillor Bartley had campaigned on many local issues including the former Kwik Save site and the North Wales Hospital site.. He was an active member of the Council, sitting on the Partnerships Scrutiny Committee and chairing the planning committee, not missing a meeting in three years.

Councillor Colin Hughes of Denbigh, said: “There is very much a real sense of shock in the Denbigh community today.

“Ray was very much a people’s person and cared deeply for the people of Denbigh and what mattered to them. He represented Denbigh residents at both town and county level with such enthusiasm, commitment, passion, dedication and a sense of pride. He always wanted what was best for the people of the town and was an important champion for local causes and issues. That very much reflected Ray’s character.

“He was a very jovial character, always had a smile and was always willing to go the extra mile. We will miss him greatly.”