Young rugby players pack bags for actor Rhys Ifans

A junior rugby team raising money for their first tour were surprised when Hollywood actor Rhys Ifans asked them to pack his bags at Ruthin’s Tesco store.

Ruthin under 10s raised £830 packing people's shopping away last week in aid of their first tour to Southport.

According to the team's manager the kids were in awe of the actor, who hails from the town, who appeared in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, The Amazing Spider-Man and Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang.

Ruthin under 10s manager Ali Horrocks said: "We were doing our first bag pack for our first ever end of season tour as they're old enough now.

“We've got 26 under 10 players who are doing well, so we spoke to the parents and decided to do a bag pack. Tesco were really helpful in letting us. But who should come through the tills but Rhys Ifans.

“He told us he used to play for the rugby club and he said he'd be coming down on Boxing Day for the charity game for Cancer Research

“We asked him if we could pack his bags (and) I asked if we could take a photo, he said it wasn't a problem.