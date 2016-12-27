Ysgol Brynhyfryd pupils bring joy to Ruthin pensioners with hamper donations

PUPILS at Ysgol Brynhyfryd brought joy to the community with a donation of 50 Christmas hampers to the elderly in Ruthin.

The Christmas hampers were distributed by Year 9 representatives and Head of Year 9 Mari Clwyd before Christmas.

The hampers were given to the residents at Llys Erw, Trem Y Foel and Trosnant Care Home.

Not only did the school collect enough to create 50 hampers for the community, but Ysgol Brynhyfryd donations were also given to Ruthin Police Station, Llys Merchan, Awelon, Ruthin Food Bank and Ruthin Community Hospital.

For many years it’s been a tradition that Year 9 pupils at Ysgol Brynhyfryd donate Christmas foods to create hampers in order that they make Christmas a particularly special occasion for the community.

With the help of the 158 students in Year 9, and their friends and families, the school has donated more hampers than ever this year.

Ms Clwyd said: “I’d like to thank the pupils and their parents for their generosity and kindness, I’m overwhelmed with the support we’ve had in collecting these donations.

"It brings me great pleasure in distributing the Christmas hampers with the representatives every year, the welcome and appreciation we receive from the community makes the hard work worthwhile”

Headteacher Geraint Parry added: “This generosity brings great joy to the community; that the young people of the town are thinking about them.