Yellow warning of fog issued for Denbighshire

A SEVERE weather warning of fog has been issued for Denbighshire.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of fog; the warning is in place until 12pm tomorrow (Thursday).

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Freezing fog patches will become more widespread and locally dense during Wednesday evening, overnight and through Thursday morning.

"Driving conditions will be difficult with journeys likely to take longer than usual whilst some delays to air travel are possible."

The fog patches are expected to slowly thin during Thursday, although some patches may persist throughout the day.