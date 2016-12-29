GALLERY: Fundraising friends create "perfect" Christmas for Rhyl mum and those less fortunate

KIND-hearted friends banded together to help a family unwrap smiles ahead of the New Year.



Janine Foden, Jeanette Barlow, Gail Waring, Rebecca Whitehead, Christine Howarth joined together support Jean Bagley, of Rhyl, who lost her husband, Stan, suddenly in November to help her pull together a Christmas filled with decorations, food, gifts and activities. They also set themselves other targets which included collecting gifts for Ty Gobaith, Glan Clwyd Children’s Ward and food for the homeless.



A santa afternoon was arranged for Jean and her family at the Oriel House in St Asaph. Jean’s husband Stan died after a period of illness. The 57-year-old is ‘’mum’ to her two grandsons, Liam, aged 11, and Steven, 12 – both of who have special needs – and daughter Stacey, aged 31, who also has special needs. Jean also has daughter Sarah.



The women also held a charity night at the Old Wine Vaults in Holywell and money raised went to the hospice. The fundraisers, who have known each for 20 years, also visited the Ty Gobaith to drop off presents.







Janine, who met Jean through a friend four years ago while working at Nash Care Home in Rhyl, said: “It has all been amazing. I would like to say a big thank you to Rhyl and Holywell who have pulled together as one community – us ladies could not have done this massive Christmas appeal by ourselves.



“We also manage to help a foster family who have taken on four young children and a homeless man that is now ready for work interviews – we got him suited and booted.



”I want to thank my partner Mark who has taxied me everywhere. I couldn’t have done it without him.”



The ladies also held a raffle. Many businesses in and around Rhyl supported the appeal with donations.



Janine added: “Everyone’s help made such a difference and has helped so many people and children out this year. It has been a very emotional fundraising experience.”