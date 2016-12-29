Denbigh darts ace Mark Webster targeting a spot in the quarter finals

MARK Webster will be targeting another quarter-final spot in the biggest tournament in darts when he returns to the Alexandra Palace stage this afternoon (Thursday).





The Denbigh ace will be aiming to reach the last-eight of the William Hill World Darts Championships for the fourth time when he tackles Daryl Gurney in the third round.

Webster, seeded number 25 for the tournament, is the underdog for the encounter with 24th seed Gurney.

However, the left-hander will go into the contest with confidence having seen off the challenge of number eight seed Mensur Suljovic 4-3 in the second round.

Webster was pleased with his work and understands he will be up against it this afternoon when he tackles Northern Irishman Gurney for a place in the quarter-finals.

"There were some moments of brilliance and some moments of mediocrity," said Webster, who hit eight 180s as he followed up his first round defeat of Joe Murnan with another good win.

"I didn't play great but I kept steady and I hit my doubles well in the last set and that's what won me the game.

"I've practiced really hard for this. I'm going to be an underdog for the next game again and I'll relish it."

Gurney fought off number nine seed Robert Thornton to book his meeting with Webster.

He said: "I'm so pleased to get through.

"I've never got past this stage before and I'm really pleased to get that monkey off my back. It feels so good and is such a relief.

"I knew the good darts would come from Robert and they did. I was very nervous towards the end but I did it and I'm over the moon."

Today's action at the Alexandra Palace gets underway at 1pm, with the Webster-Gurney clash first up on stage.

The winner is likely to face tournament favourite and world number one Michael van Gerwen in the last-eight.