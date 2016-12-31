Disappointment for Denbigh darts ace Mark Webster in William Hill World Darts Championship

THERE will be no quarter final showdown for Denbigh darts ace Mark Webster.

The Denbigh star tackled Daryl Gurney in the third round of the 2017 William Hill World Darts Championships at London's Alexandra Palace and a match that went all the way was won by the Northern Irishman.

Webster took out a 103 finish to secure the first set, but doubles trouble then played their part as Gurney came storming back.