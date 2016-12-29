Historic North Wales hospital in Denbigh struck by arsonists

Ten square metres of roof were destroyed at the historic site which has been subject to a long running planning dispute

North Wales Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity to contact them.

A spokesman for North Wales Police said: "At 3.45pm on Tuesday Dec 27th we were requested to assist North Wales Fire and Rescue at the scene of a fire at the former North Wales Hospital on Priory Road in Denbigh.

"The signs were that it was deliberate ignition which was confirmed by the Fire Incident Commander, therefore an investigation is underway.

"We would appeal to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity that afternoon to contact us on 101, via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via our webchat quoting Crime reference number RC 161 93 903."

The site has been the victim of several arson attacks over the years, with several buildings suffering fire damage since it closed as a hospital in 1995.

A spokeswoman for North Wales Fire and Rescue said: "We were called to reports of a fire at a building at the former North Wales Hospital in Denbigh.

"Two crews from Ruthin and Rhyl attended with one hose reel used.

"The building suffered ten square metres of ceiling and wood collapse.

"The cause was deliberate ignition. Police are investigating."