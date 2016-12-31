St Asaph Cathedral celebrates 20 years of women’s ministry as priests

TWENTY years of women’s ministry as priests will be celebrated at services across Wales.



Services at six of Wales’ Cathedrals – including St Asaph Cathedral – will take place on Saturday, January 7. The anniversary comes just weeks ahead of another milestone in women’s ministry in Wales – the consecration of the first woman bishop, Canon Joanna Penberthy, as Bishop of St Davids Diocese on January 21.



On January 11, 1997, every Cathedral in Wales held their first ordination service for women priests. A total of 61 women were ordained on that day and their names have been featured in a logo designed for the anniversary. Many of them will be taking part in the services.



The idea for a simultaneous celebration was first put forward by the St Deiniol’s Group, an informal group of senior lay and ordained women from across the Church in Wales.



Canon Enid Morgan was among the first women ordained. Remembering that day, she said: “It was a day of great elation, but with other emotions mixed in. We had years of frustration behind us – I had spent 12 years as a deacon and we all had a sense of much energy wasted.



“The Bill was passed the previous September so we hadn’t had much time to get used to the fact that it was actually going to happen. The shift from hope to expectation was a sharp one. There was also resistance from people who stayed away.”



The service at St Asaph Cathedral will take place at 11am.