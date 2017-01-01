2017 will be Freya's year!

A devoted mum who has seen a community raise thousands of pounds so her daughter can walk unaided says she's looking forward to Father Christmas bringing a bicycle next year.

After over two years of fundraising, Beth Woolford's daughter Freya Bailey is on the cusp of hitting the fundraising target and flying out to the US for spinal surgery to free her of her cerebral palsy.

Beth says she can't quite believe this life changing operation could be just around the corner in 2017.

Beth, 29, said: “She recently got a disability trike as she'd never been able to ride a bike before, and as soon as we had that she was on it straight away going all over. But I'd love nothing more than to get her a regular bike, that would be one of the things that I'd have to get as a treat for her.

“It's funny to think that we won't have to go down the route of disability equipment, but for want of a better word, get normal things. I could just go and buy a normal pair of shoes, the little things like that.

“People think it's about the walking, but it's so much more than just her being able to walk, she suffers a lot, she's in pain quite a lot of the time, we quite regularly have sleepless nights as she has spasms in her legs, she gets tired very easily and falls over.

“There's lots of things that she'd like to be able to do other than just walking that she can't do.

“It's her life as a whole really, her whole life being easier. If she were not to have this, that's the difference and that spasticity that she has can cause far more problems into her teenage years and into her being an adult, so, the long term as well, if this wasn't done it can cause further problems for her and I don't want that.

“For your children you just want the best for them and it's easy to think of it in the here and now but I can't just think of it like that, I have to plan ahead a little with her, but fingers crossed.”

The aim is for Freya to have a selective dorsal rhizotomy procedure at a hospital in St Louis, Missouri. The operation removes nerves which cause spasticity in the muscles, which causes problems with walking, pain and other things.

Beth continued: “I double checked as it's quite hard to keep track - I get updates from the charity - we're just under £12,000 off the target, so it sounds like a lot but it's not really in the grand scheme, it's do-able. One push and we can get her there.

“I was so nervous when we started, just because the amount of money was so much, we're never going to get that much money, and I thought there's so many other charities that people fund raise for, but i thought we have to give it a go but I wasn't holding my breath, but Ruthin as a whole, have been just priceless really, they've taken her to heart. Many of them that have helped are people we know, but a lot of them are people we don't know

“But to know that other people are thinking of her, and doing things to raise money, it restores your faith in people, that there are good people out there that will help you when you need help.”