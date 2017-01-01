BALA councillors are calling on the Welsh Government to prioritise road safety on the A494 from Bala to Corwen following serious traffic collisions in recent months.

At a recent meeting with North Wales Police at Bala, Plaid Cymru councillors Elwyn Edwards and Dilwyn Morgan discussed concerns regarding speeding vehicles on the A494, the zebra crossing location at Bala town - on the Corwen side - and the 30mph speed restrictions on the bridge at Bala.

“A motorcyclist was killed on the A494 B4402 junction in July and a three-vehicle collision occurred on the A494 Glan-yr-afon to Bala road in February,” said Cllr Elwyn Edwards, of Llandderfel.

“We have serious concerns that more needs to be done to highlight problems on the road.

“Sections of the road which are causing problems need more attention, and we would urge the Welsh Government to look at investing in road calming measures, such as flashing warning signals in the most dangerous spots and looking again at the actual speed limit on sections of the road.

“Our ultimate aim is to ensure everything in our power is done to try and minimising the risk of collisions on this road. With ever increasing vehicles on our roads, safety needs to be a top priority as local people use these roads on a regular basis.

Cllr Dilwyn Morgan, who represents Bala, said: “Our discussions with Sergeant Iwan Jones, who heads the Safer Neighbourhood Team in south Meirionnydd, was positive.

“We were keen to see which options are open to us to try and alleviate concerns we also have in the town itself.

“In recent weeks, we have been made aware of children using the zebra crossing traffic lights near the electrical shop on the High Street, and lorries and heavy goods vehicles driving through red lights. There was one very close call recently with a school pupil walking home from school, crossing the road when the light was red and a lorry continuing to travel through the light just inches from hitting the girl.

“She was very shaken up by the incident.

“All road users need to be vigilant and for some reason there seems to be a visibility issue for vehicles at the location of the crossing.

“We would be keen to ask the Welsh Government to investigate moving the crossing further into the town’s High Street, enhancing its presence and ensuring everyone can see the crossing and use it safely.

“Youngsters walking to and from school need to feel confident and safe as they use these road safety facilities on a daily basis.

“The other area of concern we have within the town is the 30-miles-per-hour speed restriction coming over the bridge into Bala,” said Cllr Edwards.

“Reducing the speed of vehicles coming into the town earlier would have a positive impact on vehicle movement through the High Street. With a busy junction immediately after the bridge, it would be safer to begin the restrictions sooner, moving the 30mph sign nearer to Llanfor.

“This is another aspect we are keen for the Welsh Government to look at.”

Cllr Dilwyn Morgan added: “Our ultimate aim is to ensure the safety of everyone using the roads in Bala, but in particular pedestrians, including young children and older people.

“We need to work together to highlight issues, so we are grateful to the community for their support, input and discussions as we go about our business.”