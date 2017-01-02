Car torched in Llangollen

Published date: 02 January 2017
Published by: Josh Morris 


 

North Wales Fire and Rescue were called to a vehicle fire on New Years Day at 11.32pm.

The car, which was on Station Road, Trevor, recieved 50% fire damage with the Fire service saying the blaze was started deliberately.

A spokesperson for North Wales Fire and Rescue said: "We received a call at 11.32pm alerting us to a vehicle fire on  Station Road, Trevor near Llangollen.

"One crew from Llangollen attended using one hose reel and one set of breathing apparatus.

"The vehicle received 50% fire damage with the cause being deliberate ignition."

  

