Car torched in Llangollen

North Wales Fire and Rescue were called to a vehicle fire on New Years Day at 11.32pm.

The car, which was on Station Road, Trevor, recieved 50% fire damage with the Fire service saying the blaze was started deliberately.

A spokesperson for North Wales Fire and Rescue said: "We received a call at 11.32pm alerting us to a vehicle fire on Station Road, Trevor near Llangollen.

"One crew from Llangollen attended using one hose reel and one set of breathing apparatus.

"The vehicle received 50% fire damage with the cause being deliberate ignition."