Sheep worrying in North Wales hits new high

Farmer, Tom Parry tends to his sheep that had been attacked by a dog

North Wales saw more sheep worrying incidents in the first six months of 2016 than in the two previous years - with 22 incidents recorded in just one month.

There were 77 incidents of sheep worrying between January and June 2016 compared with 65 for the same period in 2015 and 57 for 2014.

And according to police, huskies are the most frequent culprits, followed by German Shephards, terriers, collies and lurchers.

If a farmer believes his livestock is in immediate danger and they may shoot a loose dog if they believe their actions to be reasonable,

Farmers may also lose out twice as sheep may not want to return to graze on the land if they are too stressed - 63 per cent of attacks resulting in “invisible” injuries such as stress and abortion.

Rob Taylor, North Wales Police's Rural Crime Team Manager, said: “This week we're launching Operation Flock at a time of year when sheep attacks by dogs dramatically rise.

"Simple precautions prevent the destruction.

“The attacks on sheep by dogs are all too common, brutal and unnecessary. Using a lead will prevent a court appearance and dog destruction.

“This is far from acceptable and so preventable. You think it's kinder not using a lead but that's wrong.

“If you care for your dog use a lead and know where they are when you leave them home

“What we find with lambing season, attacks by dogs on sheep do rise, and this time of year especially. It's not just the dog attacking the sheep as the dog chasing the sheep can cause it to abort the lambs they're carrying.

“So with Operation Flock, we're just trying to raise a bit of awareness. People can think it's just a lead issue, but if you let the dog off the lead while you're away at work, it can run off and sometimes the dog does a killing while you're out, and once it has a taste for it, it'll do it again.

“We're the only Force in the UK taking accurate figures of sheep worryings and we'll be having a meeting with ministers down in London this month to discuss what we can do.”

Farmers Union of Wales President Glyn Roberts said: “Recently we have seen an overall increase in the UK in sheep being attacked and this is why we are calling on the support of the public to help minimise incidents of attacks on livestock by dogs.

“Of course we don’t want to alienate dog walkers by advocating draconian measures, but we would ask that owners keep dogs on a lead around livestock.

“If you see livestock in a field, even if there is a public footpath, please keep your dog on a lead. We want to work with the public on this matter and hope that with a common sense approach we can all enjoy the countryside together and keep our livestock and pets safe.”