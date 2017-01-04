Two taken to hospital after A5 crash near Corwen

Two people have been taken to hospital after a two vehicle crash on the A5 near Corwen.

The collision involved a Citroen Saxo and a Renault van and happened just after 9am.

The stretch of the A5 at Llidart y Parc where the incidenrt happened was partially blocked for some time.

The casualties were taken to Wrexham Maelor. Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: "We were called at shortly before 9.30am by our police colleagues to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A5 near Corwen.

"Two emergency ambulances attended the scene and an adult male and an elderly female were taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."

A spokeswoman for North Wales Police said: "We had a call at 9.16am today reporting a 2 vehicle road traffic collision at A5, Llidiart Y Parc near Corwen.

"The vehicles involved were a Citren Saxo and a Renault Van.