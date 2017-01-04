A494 blocked after car overturns near Bryn Saith Marchog

The A494 is currently blocked after a car overturned near Bryn Saith Marchog.

The car itself ended up in a field near the Bryn Saith Marchog garage.

Paramedics are currently in attendance with Police asking people to avoid the area.

A spokeswoman for North Wales Police said: "We received a call at 2.50pm from North Wales Fire and Rescue reporting a one vehicle road traffic collision. A vehicle had overturned on the A494 into a field near Bryn Saith Marchog

"There were reports a person was trapped. The vehicle is a Vauxhall."

A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: "We were called at about 2.55pm to reports of a single-vehicle road traffic collision in Bryn Saith Marchog.

"One crew in an emergency ambulance are currently in attendance at the scene."

A spokeswoman for North Wales fire and Rescue said: "We were called to reports of a vehicle which had overturned by the Bryn Saith Marchog garage on the A494

"The Fire Service were not required to extricate the man from the vehicle."